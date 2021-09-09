Wokingham.Today

What a load of rubbish! re3 says recycling rates are at record highs, thanks to you

by Charlotte King0
green recycling bags
The new green recycling bags Picture: Stewart Turkington

IT’S BEEN a record-breaking year for recycling, re3 has revealed.

The waste management firm, which works with Bracknell, Reading and Wokingham borough councils and FCC Environment, has published its yearly Environmental Report.

It reported that less than 10% of household waste has been sent to landfill over the last 12 months — the best result since 2006.

Re3 also revealed more than 8,000 tonnes of food waste has been collected and sent to its digestion facility across all three boroughs, raising recycling rates to more than 50% for the first time.

It processed a record-breaking volume of materials, including more than 2,700 tonnes of plastic sent for reprocessing.

In a joint statement, Cllr Dorothy Hayes MBE from Bracknell Forest Council, Cllr Adele Barnett-Ward from Reading Borough Council, and Cllr Parry Batth from Wokingham Borough Council, said: “We are very appreciative of the efforts undertaken to deliver this essential service to our residents during the covid outbreak.

“The pandemic has not only posed a significant risk to our staff and residents but also generated an unprecedented volume of waste that was sorted to a high standard to meet the industry requirements.

“We are very grateful to all residents for bearing with us last year, for respecting the staff and, as always, for doing their bit so we can keep achieving our goals to benefit our communities and the environment.

The company reported that its new booking system, created during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been successful when helping with social distancing.

