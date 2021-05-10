What a lotta bottle: wine delivery service launches in Wokingham and Crowthorne

WINE lovers can enjoy same-day deliveries straight to their door with a new app.

Drop Wine, a virtual wine cellar set up in Covent Garden in 2016, expanded its delivery services to parts of Wokingham and Crowthorne last month.

Founders Ian Campbell and Will Palmer originally created the Drop Wine app for people to order wine for same-day delivery in a quick and easy way.

Services will be available seven days a week.

Each wine available on the app has been tasted, vetted and assessed for quality and value.

Ian Campbell, Drop Wine founder, said wine is their “passion as well as profession”.

He added: “We strongly believe that you don’t need to spend enormous amounts of money to ensure a great tasting, top quality glass.

“We pride ourselves on taking the time to root out the diamonds in the rough so we can give our customers the chance to enjoy exceptional wines, at their convenience and at an affordable price.”

Mr Campbell said: “Drop’s range is expanding all the time, and we are delighted to also offer some incredible snacks and nibbles to enjoy with your wine from the very best artisan producers.”

Orders can be made via a Drop Wine app which can be downloaded on smartphones.