What is in the proposed 2,500 home plan for Ruscombe?

A spokesperson for Berkeley Homes said the company is consulting on outline proposals for a new neighbourhood east of Twyford.

The plan would include a mix of market-rate and affordable homes along with parks, a health centre, primary school and shops.

““Our early proposals include a new railway station and local bus interchange, a relief road to ease traffic congestion in the centre of Twyford and a 140-acre network of natural open green spaces and wildlife corridors,” the company spokesperson said.

This would include woodland, wetlands, ponds, swales, hedgerows and tree belts.

“This biodiverse landscape would be open to all, with green cycling and walking routes and a mix of parks, community gardens, allotments and playing fields,” they added.

“We are now seeking feedback on this mixed-use proposal, which we believe can offer a sustainable and well-connected development option in the north of Wokingham borough.”

Berkley believes it will relieve pressure from the south of the borough, where the majority of development has focused since 2007.