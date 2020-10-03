What links this Warfield cottage with James Bond – and how much do you need to buy it?

THERE’S a house with a whole lot of history in Warfield – and it could be yours.

Over the past 300 years, Lynwood Cottage has been owned by a James Bond movie stunt double, a wealthy British diamond dealer, and members of the aristocracy.

And now the Grade II listed home is looking for new custodians.

The house’s owners, Gerry and Jenny Brown have spent years uncovering its history, and they are now putting it on the market.

After buying the property in 1988, their son Steve based a school project on the historic building and the family began to piece the cottage’s story together.

The gardens of Lynwood Cottage

“When we came to view the house, there were pictures on the walls of the owner with huge stars, such as Roger Moore – the lady was a stunt double in Bond movies,” says Jenny.

“Upstairs, one of the bedrooms housed costumes, wonderful hats, and wigs. She also had a dressing room full of beautiful clothes. It was very glamorous.”

The property was originally built in around 1640 as a forester’s cottage on the Duke of Downshire’s country estate.

With only one room downstairs and a ladder leading to the upstairs space, it was far more modest than the four-bedroomed house with a swimming pool that is standing today.

As centuries passed, the estate changed hands and purpose.

In the 1800s, Lynwood Cottage became a farm, and by 1925, it was sold to a British diamond dealer, Otto Oppenheimer, who renamed it Lynwood Chase.

The swimming pool at Lynwood Cottage

And according to the Brown family, owning a Grade II listed house requires a bit of work.

From restoring brickwork to revamping flooring, Gerry’s engineering background came in handy when refurbishing parts of the historic building.

“We brought in a specialist builder to renovate the fireplace using the old bricks and a few reclaimed ones.

“And a few years ago, we replaced the lounge floor and beneath it we found old sheep’s teeth and pieces of leather belt,” Gerry says.

According to Rosie Ryder, interim head of media at Historic England, owners of listed buildings have great responsibility.

“They are custodians of our heritage,” she says. “They are responsible for looking after historic buildings and passing them on so that they can remain for future generations.”

And now, it is time for Lynwood Cottage to start a new chapter.

“This is not your average house, and it won’t suit everyone,” Jenny adds. “But I do hope the next custodians will cherish it and have fun here. We certainly have.

“This house has a lot of love to give.”

Lynwood Cottage is now being marketed by Avocado Property for £1.15 million.