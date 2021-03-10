What lockdown habits will you be keeping up when this is over?

WHILE the coronavirus vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, new research suggests people won’t give up their lockdown habits any time soon.

From staying connected with family and friends to pursuing new hobbies, Gigaclear suggests that some coronavirus behaviours will last forever.

According to the broadband provider, nearly nine out of 10 (87%) people in the South East now feel more connected to their loved ones than they did before the pandemic, and they plan to keep in touch more than ever before

Gigaclear also found that more people are upskilling online.

More than half (51%) of residents in the South East have learnt new skills over the internet in the past year, and at least one in 10 took part in virtual exercise classes.

Nick Rawlings, chief marketing officer at Gigaclear, says: “Spending lots of time at home has put a huge reliance on our internet, and without it, our financial, social and mental health struggles would have been significantly harder.

“If we can take a few positives out of this bad situation, it is that as a country we are stronger and more resilient than we thought.

“Good internet access is certainly playing a more vital role in our happiness and wellbeing than ever before.”