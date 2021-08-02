What’s happening with the empty units in Wokingham’s Elms Field?

Pirates Landing soft play centre, Kaspas desserts announced in January 2020

RETAILERS have been waiting more than a year-and-a-half to move into Wokingham town centre as the pandemic has put their plans on hold.

In January last year, Wokingham Borough Council announced a range of new firms planning to set up shop in the Elms Field development — but 18 months later, the units between Starbucks and Everyman Cinema are still empty.

At the beginning of last year, the borough council revealed Kaspas Dessert parlour, independent childwear boutique This Little Piggy, and indoor play centre Pirates Landing would be taking up new units as part of the town centre regeneration.

Chris Jefferson, owner of Pirates Landing, said he is frustrated his firm is still waiting to make the move to Wokingham.

“It’s disappointing,” he said. “[Pirates Landing] should have been open in June 2020 and we had the entire plan lined up, but, with the pandemic that all got pulled out from under our feet.”

Wokingham Borough Council said coronavirus has prevented both Kaspas Dessert and Pirates Landing from importing the equipment needed to set up shop.

Mr Jefferson said the Pirates Landing team, which already runs a soft play centre in Camberley, was looking forward to launching in the borough before the virus created financial difficulties.

“We’ve been on a rollercoaster trying to get our Camberley site open with updated covid-secure procedures that are constantly changing,” the owner explained. “It also made it really hard to raise the money to open in Wokingham.

“But we’re beginning to feel more confident moving forward with the future.”

He said once open, Pirates Landing will offer a new indoor play area for young children in Wokingham which includes sea-themed features and a hand-crafted pirate ship.

It should be smooth sailing until launch day, as long as no more coronavirus restrictions are put in place.

“Every little detail from kitchens to bathrooms to soft play frames is designed,” Mr Jefferson said. “It’s a big empty unit at the moment and it will take two months to fit out.

“We’re really looking forward to opening in Elms Field and feel very lucky to have secured a unit there — Wokingham town centre is great and the council has done a cracking job.”

Cllr Stuart Munro, executive member for business and development, said nearly all of the sites at Peach Place and Elms Field are fully let with just two larger units remaining.

“We’ve been very pleased with the level of interest,” he said.

“We’re especially pleased with the number of independent businesses who have come forward as this echoes our vision for Wokingham to offer something different from larger neighbouring towns.”

According to Cllr Munro, approximately 25 new firms have opened in the town since March 2020 — and at least half are part of the town centre regeneration.

“We very much believe the regeneration has played a significant part in this renaissance for the town, not just in creating attractive new spaces and shops, but also in helping raise awareness of Wokingham as a place to visit and to do business,” the councillor added.

“We continue to work closely with all the businesses to support them with opening at the right time.”

The Elms Field development is part of Wokingham Borough Council’s town centre regeneration project, which includes a range of new shops and businesses alongside open public spaces.