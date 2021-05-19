What’s on at the theatre – Thursday, May 20 to Sunday, May 30

What’s on at the theatre? They are now reopening after the latest stage of lifting lockdown restrictions.
Every week we bring you a round-up of the best in local theatres, here is your guide to what’s on over the next week and a bit.
Important: due to covid, events may change at short notice. We also compile this guide several weeks in advance. Check with venues before going out.
Bracknell – South Hill Park
01344 484123
Tulips. Online until May 31. Comedy Cellar in the Wilde. Wed.
Camberley – Theatre
01276 707600
Ed Gamble. Fri. 2020: The Musical. Sat-Sun. La Voix. Fri 28. Jay Foreman’s Disgusting Songs For Revolting Children. Sat 29. Andrew Lawrence. Sat 29.
Guildford – Yvonne Arnaud
01483 440000
REOPENS JUNE 3: Sara Crowe’s The Hound of the Baskervilles. Jun 3-12.
High Wycombe – Wycombe Swan
01494 512000
REOPENS JULY 4: The Bowie Collective. Sun Jul 4.
Maidenhead – Norden Farm
01628 788997
Marlon Solomon. Thurs. Hannah White. Fri. Andy Parsons: Healing The Nation – SOLD OUT. Sat. The Heath String Quartet. Thurs 27. Craigievar Ceilidh Band. Sat 29. Flo and Joan: Before the Screaming Starts. Fri 28, Sat 29. Mountain Goat Mountain. Bank Holiday Monday.
Newbury – The Corn Exchange
0845 5218 218
Michael Spicer: The Room Next Door. Sat 29.
Newbury – The Watermill
01635 46044
The Hound of the Baskervilles. From Fri until Sat, Jun 19.
Reading – South Street
0118 960 6060
NEXT SHOW: Kerry Godliman. Fri, Sept 3-Sat, Sept 4.
Reading – The Hexagon
0118 960 6060
Seven Drunken Nights. Thurs 27. Sitelines presents: On Track. Fri 28-Sat 29.
Reading – Progress Theatre
0118 384 2195
Lessons In Life: An Evening of Monologues. Untl Fri.
Shinfield – Shinfield Players
0118 975 8880
NEXT SHOW: No Naughty Bits. Wed, Sept 22-Sat Sept 25.
Sonning – The Mill
0118 969 8000
Relatively Speaking. Until July 30. The Rod Stewart Experience. Thurs. Stars of British Jazz. Sun. Posting Letters To The Moon. Fri 28. An Afternoon With the Phantom. Sat 29. Some Enchanted Evening – Matinee. Sun 30.
Windsor – Theatre Royal
01753 853888
NEXT SHOW: Ian McKellen in Hamlet. Jun 21-Sept 4.
Wokingham – Theatre
0118 978 5363
NEXT SHOW: September in the Rain. Jul 7-17.