What’s on at the theatre – Thursday, May 20 to Sunday, May 30

What’s on at the theatre? They are now reopening after the latest stage of lifting lockdown restrictions.

Every week we bring you a round-up of the best in local theatres, here is your guide to what’s on over the next week and a bit.

Important: due to covid, events may change at short notice. We also compile this guide several weeks in advance. Check with venues before going out.

Bracknell – South Hill Park

www.southhillpark.org.uk

01344 484123

Tulips. Online until May 31. Comedy Cellar in the Wilde. Wed.

Camberley – Theatre

www.camberleytheatre.biz

01276 707600

Ed Gamble. Fri. 2020: The Musical. Sat-Sun. La Voix. Fri 28. Jay Foreman’s Disgusting Songs For Revolting Children. Sat 29. Andrew Lawrence. Sat 29.

Guildford – Yvonne Arnaud

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

01483 440000

REOPENS JUNE 3: Sara Crowe’s The Hound of the Baskervilles. Jun 3-12.

High Wycombe – Wycombe Swan

www.wycombeswan.co.uk

01494 512000

REOPENS JULY 4: The Bowie Collective. Sun Jul 4.

Maidenhead – Norden Farm

www.nordenfarm.org

01628 788997

Marlon Solomon. Thurs. Hannah White. Fri. Andy Parsons: Healing The Nation – SOLD OUT. Sat. The Heath String Quartet. Thurs 27. Craigievar Ceilidh Band. Sat 29. Flo and Joan: Before the Screaming Starts. Fri 28, Sat 29. Mountain Goat Mountain. Bank Holiday Monday.

Newbury – The Corn Exchange

www.cornexchangenew.com

0845 5218 218

Michael Spicer: The Room Next Door. Sat 29.

Newbury – The Watermill

www.watermill.org.uk

01635 46044

The Hound of the Baskervilles. From Fri until Sat, Jun 19.

Reading – South Street

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

NEXT SHOW: Kerry Godliman. Fri, Sept 3-Sat, Sept 4.

Reading – The Hexagon

www.whatsonreading.com

0118 960 6060

Seven Drunken Nights. Thurs 27. Sitelines presents: On Track. Fri 28-Sat 29.

Reading – Progress Theatre

www.progresstheatre.co.uk

0118 384 2195

Lessons In Life: An Evening of Monologues. Untl Fri.

Shinfield – Shinfield Players

www.shinfieldplayers.org.uk

0118 975 8880

NEXT SHOW: No Naughty Bits. Wed, Sept 22-Sat Sept 25.

Sonning – The Mill

www.millatsonning.com

0118 969 8000

Relatively Speaking. Until July 30. The Rod Stewart Experience. Thurs. Stars of British Jazz. Sun. Posting Letters To The Moon. Fri 28. An Afternoon With the Phantom. Sat 29. Some Enchanted Evening – Matinee. Sun 30.

Windsor – Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

01753 853888

NEXT SHOW: Ian McKellen in Hamlet. Jun 21-Sept 4.

Wokingham – Theatre

www.wokingham-theatre.org.uk

0118 978 5363

NEXT SHOW: September in the Rain. Jul 7-17.