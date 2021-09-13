When Joyce couldn’t get to the wedding, the wedding came to her

WEDDING BELLS were ringing this summer, with many couples tying the knot as covid restrictions dropped.

One Wokingham resident, Joyce Bell, missed out on seeing her grandson get married, as she was too frail to leave The Berkshire Care Home on Barkham Road.

But she was over the moon to be paid a special visit on their wedding day.

Adam Bell and his bride Savannah drew up to the home in a vintage motor straight after the ceremony in Wokingham Baptist Church.

The newlyweds presented Joyce with a rose from the bridal bouquet.

“Oh they both looked beautiful,” Joyce said. “This was my best day of the year.”

The couple were greeted at the home by residents and the care team.

Joyce’s grandson Adam presents her with a rose from the bridal bouquet

The home’s Magic Moments Club co-ordinator, Bella Cuka, said: “Joyce was determined to be outside with everyone to welcome Adam and Savannah and they were so surprised and delighted to see her there waiting for them.

“We have dried the rose from the bouquet and Joyce has it in a box on her bedside table to help bring back memories of a very special day.”