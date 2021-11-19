Where could new homes go in Wokingham borough?

THE BOROUGH council is consulting on its draft local plan update that sets out sites across Wokingham borough suitable for development.

The aim is to manage development across the borough to 2038 and meet the housebuilding targets created by the government.

This would require 768 new homes be created each year, and 3,840 homes during the five-year plan.

The plan has been updated since the last draft local plan was published in 2020 and no longer includes a garden village in Grazeley. Instead, a similar garden village plan has been proposed for Hall Farm, which is south of the M4, between Shinfield, Arborfield and Sindlesham.

Two other large sites are being considered on land north of Wokingham, between the M4 and A329(M), and on land to the east of Twyford in Ruscombe Parish.

Residents can have their say on these proposals, with consultation running until 5pm on Monday, January 17.

4,500 homes at Hall Farm

In the draft local plan update, the borough council said land at Hall Farm is considered “the most deliverable and sustainable strategic option”.

The council hopes to build 4,500 homes on the site, with 2,200 homes built by 2038.

The council said: “It offers the opportunity to provide homes alongside jobs within the area proximate to the Thames Valley Science and Innovation Park, Shinfield, being proposed for a potential mixture of science and technology, film studios, educational and health uses.

“This potentially includes the full or partial relocation of the Royal Berkshire Hospital.”

The council hopes this development will include a “comprehensive package of infrastructure to incentivise sustainable behaviours and travel choices” including walking and cycling routes.This plan could also include a bridge over the M4 to Earley.

The borough council hopes this site would open public access to green space along the River Loddon valley, with projects to restore habitats and improve biodiversity in the area.

283 homes planned on land north of Wokingham

Plans to build more homes in the North Wokingham strategic development location are included in the draft local plan update.This includes 153 homes on Ashridge Farm, and 130 homes and a care home on land east of Toutley Depot.

Also planned are improvements to walking and cycling routes, and open spaces.

371 homes on land south of M4

New sites in Shinfield are being considered in the draft local plan update. These include 175 homes on land to the east and west of Hyde End Road. Land north of Arborfield Road is being considered for 191 homes, and five homes may be built at Lane End House.

Infrastructure improvements, such as parking, may also be considered for the shops on Basingstoke Road and Beech Hill Road.

Also planned is a second primary school, improvements to walking and cycling routes, and open spaces.

The boundary of the development area could be amended to follow the Eastern Relief Road in order to avoid overlap with the newly proposed Hall Farm site.

150 homes for Arborfield

The Draft Local Plan in February 2020 proposed 140 homes adjacent to the former Reading FC Training Ground at Hogwood Park.

In April this year, outline permission for this project was approved, and will now be included in the Arborfield Garrison strategic development location. In the update, an additional 10 homes at Westward Cottage on Sheerlands Road are being proposed.

906 homes in the South Wokingham Strategic Development Location

In the draft local plan update, the borough council is proposing more than 900 homes to be included in the South Wokingham Strategic Development Location. This would be made up of 835 homes on land south of Waterloo Road, and 54 homes on land to the west of St Anne’s Drive.

Plans for 17 homes on land south of Gipsy Lane are also suggested.

The council is proposing to develop Gray’s Farm into a sports hub for both outdoor and indoor sports and community use.

Plans already approved for the area include a second primary school, a major new road, a neighbourhood centre, and parks and open spaces.

472 homes planned for Winnersh and Sindlesham

This plan includes six different sites. Winnersh farm could see 287 homes, an increase from 250, as previously proposed in the 2020 draft local plan update.

And 85 homes are planned for Winnersh Plant Hire, on Reading Road, an increase from 20.

New sites suggested include 25 homes for 69 King Street Lane, and 15 homes for land to the rear of Toutley Hall, north west of Old Forest Road.

As in previous proposals, 36 homes are suggested for land on north west side of Old Forest Road, Winnersh, and 24 homes are being considered for land off Wheatsheaf Close, Sindlesham.

460 homes for Finchampstead

This plan includes six sites. There are 15 homes proposed for Jovike, on Lower Wokingham Road. Five homes are suggested for Tintagel Farm, on Sandhurst Road, with four more on land to the rear of 166 Nine Mile Ride.

New sites up for consideration are Rooks Nest Farm and 24 Barkham Ride, where 270 homes are proposed. Also being suggested are 100 homes for Greenacres Farm on Nine Mile Ride, and 66 homes on 31 to 33 Barkham Ride.

316 homes for Wokingham

This breaks down into nine different sites. One suggestion is for 40 homes for Station Industrial Estate, Wokingham. This has been decreased from 92. And 31 homes may be built on 54 to 58 Reading Road, an increase from the previously proposed nine.

A new site on land to the rear of Bulldog Garage, Reading Road, is being considered for 25 homes.

The former M&S on Peach Street could be developed into 15 homes. And plans are also suggested for 15 homes at Wokingham Library, being relocated as part of the Carnival Hub development.

Further suggested sites in the town include 20 homes at Suffolk Lodge, on Rectory Road, and 21 homes on land at the corner of Wellington Road and Station Road.

Additional suggested sites include Millars Business Park, on Molly Millars Lane, could see 90 homes built. And Bridge Retail Park on Finchampstead Road, which could house 59 homes.

180 homes on Bridge Farm, Twyford

This has been increased from 150 homes previously proposed in the 2020 draft local plan update.

139 homes for Charvil

This breaks down into two different sites. There are 78 homes suggested for land east of Park View Drive North, Charvil, a decrease from 85. Additionally, 61 homes are suggested for land west of Park lane, Charvil. This is a decrease from 75.

70 homes for Swallowfield

This is a new suggested development site, that would build 70 homes on land west of Trowes Lane.

49 homes Sonning

Land at Sonning Farm is being considered for 25 homes, as previously proposed in the 2020 draft local plan update. Sonning Golf Club is being considered for 24 homes.

45 homes for land north of London Road

This site is a new addition to the draft local plan update and would be on land east of the A329(M) and north of London Road.

32 homes for Ruscombe

Two sites are being considered, including 20 homes on land between 39 and 53 New Road, an increase from 13 in the 2020 draft local plan update. To the rear of 9 to 17 Northbury Lane, 12 homes are being considered.

19 homes for Barkham

This breaks down into two different sites. Four homes on land north of The Shires, a decrease of one. And 15 homes on Woodlands Farm, which remains the same as the 2020 draft local plan update.

15 homes for Hurst

This is spread across two sites. Proposals are for 12 homes on land north-west of Hogmoor Lane, and there is a suggestion for three homes on land adjacent to Whistley Green Cottage on Whistley Green.

15 homes for Woodley

This is a new site up for consideration on Mohawk Way. There are 15 homes being suggested for land at the rear of Sandford Pumping Station.

10 homes for Shinfield

This proposes 10 homes for Rustlings, The Spring, and land to the rear of Cushendall on Shinfield Road.