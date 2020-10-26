Where to find free half term meals in Wokingham Borough

NUMEROUS eateries across Wokingham announced they will be providing lunches for children who are eligible for free school meals during half term.

It comes as last week, MPs rejected a motion to extend the free school meals scheme, providing children with free lunches in the school holidays until Easter 2021.

The vote was backed by footballer Marcus Rashford, who earlier this year campaigned for weekly £15 food vouchers to support children on free school meals during the summer holidays.

It led to 1.3 million children in England being able to claim free meal vouchers.

Now, Mr Rashford has launched a petition to create a national food strategy to find a “long-term sustainable solution to child food poverty in the UK.”

Below is a list of local restaurants which are offering free meals for children across the borough over the coming week.

Aroma, Wokingham

A free sandwich, a packet of crisps and an ice cream

Message on Facebook or Instagram to register interest

Blue Orchid Bakery, Wokingham

A free sausage roll, crisps, fruit and a brownie

Message on Facebook to arrange collection

The Crooked Billet, Wokingham

A free takeaway lunch from the children’s menu or a cold packed lunch

Available for collection between 12pm and 3pm, and available for delivery too

Running from Monday, October 26 until Friday, October 30

Ring 0118 978 0438 to order

Visit their Facebook page for more information

Earley Help Hub, Earley

Free lunch box supplies including bread, ham, cheese, smoothies, crisps, fruit and a treat

Ring on 07493 784091 or email earleyhelphub@gmail.com to register interest

Visit their Facebook page for more information

The Farm Cafe, Wokingham

A free sandwich, piece of fruit, snack and a drink

Running from Tuesday, October 27 until Friday, October 30

Meals must be preordered

Email thefarmcafe@gmail.com or message on Facebook to preorder

The Green Man, Twyford

Free takeaway lunches from kids menu or a cold packed lunch

Available for takeaway between 12pm and 3pm

Running from Monday, October 26 until Friday, October 30

Ring on 0118 934 2599 to arrange collection

Visit their Facebook page for more information

The Grub Club Wokingham, borough-wide

A free lunch, delivered to you

Email grubclubwokingham@gmail.com to register interest

Visit their Facebook page for more information

Joy cafe, Wokingham

A free crepe or galette

Visit Joy Cafe to collect

Visit their Facebook page for more information

Lockey Farm Shop, Arborfield

A free packed lunch

Visit Lockey Farm Shop to collect

Visit their Facebook page for more information

The Lord Raglan, Wokingham

Free takeaway meals to be reheated at home

Available for takeaway between 9am and 9pm

Running from Monday, October 26 until Friday, October 30

Email lunch@bigsmokebrew.co.uk to register interest

Visit their Facebook page for more information

Tangy Treat, Wokingham

A free sandwich, juice, and a piece of fruit

Available for collection between 11am and 12:30pm

Running from Monday, October 26 until Friday, October 30

Ring on 07518 201741 to register interest

Visit their Facebook page for more information

Toto, Wokingham

A slice of margherita pizza and a drink

Running from Tuesday, October 27 until Saturday, October 31

Visit Toto to collect

Visit their Facebook page for more information

Woodley Lunch Bunch, Woodley

A free packed lunch, delivered to you

Email woodleylunchbunch@gmail.com to register interest

Visit their Facebook page for more information

Zottadeli, Winnersh

A free sandwich, a piece of fruit or vegetables, a snack and a drink

Available for takeaway between 9am and 5pm

Running from Monday, October 26 until Saturday, October 31

Ring on 0118 977 6222 to arrange collection

Visit their Facebook page for more information

To search for businesses offering free half term meals near you, visit: https://www.kidsmealsmap.co.uk/?fbclid=IwAR3tZSsmvhkoc7Oz26raENwSKjhcXtus0j295q3euU1laFkuzu6EejtYCY0