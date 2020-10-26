Where to find free half term meals in Wokingham Borough

NUMEROUS eateries across Wokingham announced they will be providing lunches for children who are eligible for free school meals during half term.
It comes as last week, MPs rejected a motion to extend the free school meals scheme, providing children with free lunches in the school holidays until Easter 2021.
The vote was backed by footballer Marcus Rashford, who earlier this year campaigned for weekly £15 food vouchers to support children on free school meals during the summer holidays.
It led to 1.3 million children in England being able to claim free meal vouchers.
Now, Mr Rashford has launched a petition to create a national food strategy to find a “long-term sustainable solution to child food poverty in the UK.”
Below is a list of local restaurants which are offering free meals for children across the borough over the coming week.
Aroma, Wokingham
- A free sandwich, a packet of crisps and an ice cream
- Message on Facebook or Instagram to register interest
Blue Orchid Bakery, Wokingham
- A free sausage roll, crisps, fruit and a brownie
- Message on Facebook to arrange collection
The Crooked Billet, Wokingham
- A free takeaway lunch from the children’s menu or a cold packed lunch
- Available for collection between 12pm and 3pm, and available for delivery too
- Running from Monday, October 26 until Friday, October 30
- Ring 0118 978 0438 to order
- Visit their Facebook page for more information
Earley Help Hub, Earley
- Free lunch box supplies including bread, ham, cheese, smoothies, crisps, fruit and a treat
- Ring on 07493 784091 or email earleyhelphub@gmail.com to register interest
- Visit their Facebook page for more information
The Farm Cafe, Wokingham
- A free sandwich, piece of fruit, snack and a drink
- Running from Tuesday, October 27 until Friday, October 30
- Meals must be preordered
- Email thefarmcafe@gmail.com or message on Facebook to preorder
The Green Man, Twyford
- Free takeaway lunches from kids menu or a cold packed lunch
- Available for takeaway between 12pm and 3pm
- Running from Monday, October 26 until Friday, October 30
- Ring on 0118 934 2599 to arrange collection
- Visit their Facebook page for more information
The Grub Club Wokingham, borough-wide
- A free lunch, delivered to you
- Email grubclubwokingham@gmail.com to register interest
- Visit their Facebook page for more information
Joy cafe, Wokingham
- A free crepe or galette
- Visit Joy Cafe to collect
- Visit their Facebook page for more information
Lockey Farm Shop, Arborfield
- A free packed lunch
- Visit Lockey Farm Shop to collect
- Visit their Facebook page for more information
The Lord Raglan, Wokingham
- Free takeaway meals to be reheated at home
- Available for takeaway between 9am and 9pm
- Running from Monday, October 26 until Friday, October 30
- Email lunch@bigsmokebrew.co.uk to register interest
- Visit their Facebook page for more information
Tangy Treat, Wokingham
- A free sandwich, juice, and a piece of fruit
- Available for collection between 11am and 12:30pm
- Running from Monday, October 26 until Friday, October 30
- Ring on 07518 201741 to register interest
- Visit their Facebook page for more information
Toto, Wokingham
- A slice of margherita pizza and a drink
- Running from Tuesday, October 27 until Saturday, October 31
- Visit Toto to collect
- Visit their Facebook page for more information
Woodley Lunch Bunch, Woodley
- A free packed lunch, delivered to you
- Email woodleylunchbunch@gmail.com to register interest
- Visit their Facebook page for more information
Zottadeli, Winnersh
- A free sandwich, a piece of fruit or vegetables, a snack and a drink
- Available for takeaway between 9am and 5pm
- Running from Monday, October 26 until Saturday, October 31
- Ring on 0118 977 6222 to arrange collection
- Visit their Facebook page for more information
To search for businesses offering free half term meals near you, visit: https://www.kidsmealsmap.co.uk/?fbclid=IwAR3tZSsmvhkoc7Oz26raENwSKjhcXtus0j295q3euU1laFkuzu6EejtYCY0