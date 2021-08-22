Which Wokingham councillor deserves recognition at national award ceremony?

COUNCILLORS that go unrecognised can now be nominated for an award.

This week, Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and CCLA launched the 12th Cllr Awards.

They aim to celebrate the work of individual councillors across England.

This year’s award categories include Community Champion, Leader of the Year and Young Councillor of the Year awards, alongside a new Resilience and Recovery category for 2021.

Nominations are open until Friday, September 24.

The shortlist will be unveiled at the end of October.

Winners will be decided by a panel of senior councillors and officers as well as leading stakeholders from across the sector.

Winners will be announced at this year’s ceremony, on Wednesday, December 1.

Jonathan Carr-West, Chief Executive of LGIU, said: “Local government supports all of us, each and every day. On every street, in every town, up and down the country, it is the vital work of councillors that keeps things moving.

“Now is the time for us to support our heroes by nominating those councillors who have stepped up to the plate during extraordinary circumstances to deliver for their communities.”

Anyone can nominate a councillor, including other councillors, officers and leaders.

To nominate, log on to https://lgiu.org/workstream/lgiu-ccla-cllr-awards-2021/