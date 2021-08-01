Who are Protect Hurst Action Group?

Protect Hurst Action Group which aims to protect the village from “inappropriate development” has had dozens of new members join it.

The increase has been since developers have started a new wave of proposals to build homes in the fields around Hurst.

Earlier this month Wokingham Borough Council refused planning permission for four homes at the junction of Sawpit and School Roads, Hurst.

They said the scheme would introduce homes onto previously undeveloped green field land.

They were also concerned about biodiversity and wildlife on the site, including an old tree.

More than 50 residents, Hurst Parish Council and Hurst Village Society objected to the proposal. JPP Land, on behalf of the scheme, said: “There is a continual need for new urban and rural homes.

“Landowners and private developers are able to put proposals to Wokingham Borough Council to allow sites to contribute to the availability of new homes.”

Their proposal was for a “small rural scheme.”

In May plans were announced for 33 homes on a field in Broadcommon Road, Hurst.

Earlier this week no planning permission application had been made.