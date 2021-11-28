Who better to wish you a Merry Xmas than Slade? Rock n rollers heading to SUB89 for festive show

SLADE is set to bring the house down with a rock ‘n’ roll Christmas spectacular at Reading’s Sub89 next Sunday.

Band member Dave Hill said audiences can expect that “feel good factor” when coming along to the show.

First hitting the road in 1966, the group’s career has since spanned over six decades touring across the UK and Europe.

With 23 Top Ten hits, and six of those making it to number one in the charts, Slade brings a unique blend of pop rock ‘n’ roll, outrageous flamboyance and fun.

And the group are still performing, with founding member Dave Hill, on lead guitar, John Berry, on lead vocals, Russell Keefe on vocals and keys, and Alex Bines now joins on drums.

The band will perform hits including In For A Penny, Let’s Call It Quits, We’ll Bring The House Down, My Oh My, Run Run Away, and, of course, Merry Christmas Everybody.

At the start of the 80s, Slade played at the annual Reading Rock Festival, as it was then, to 100,000 and Dave Hill said he can’t wait to be back in the borough next week.

“It’s been a while since we played in Reading, but it’s a place I know quite well,” he says.

“We really want to give audiences what they want, which is to play what they all know and love.

“You can guarantee there’s always going to be a surprise at our shows along with songs that everyone knows and can sing along to.”

Dave has missed being on the road and said it’s always been in him to perform.

“I’ve never been at home for such a long time, so missing playing in shows was a big deal for me,” he explains.

“I’ve definitely missed seeing all our fans, not just in our country but abroad too, and it’s great being back up on that stage and performing to a big crowd of people again.”

After many years, Dave says he doesn’t get nervous in front of an audience.

He said: “I feel a mixture of things when I get up on stage but, having played to immense crowds, I’m just used to it now and after loving it as long as I have nothing frightens me.”

Dave adds that the concert is all about bringing people together this festive season.

“With it being a Christmas show, our goal is to lift people’s spirits up, especially as we all didn’t get to celebrate properly last year, and to just give them something they love.”

So, here it is … merry Christmas, everybody’s having fun. That’s just the way Dave likes it.

The concert starts at 7pm, on Sunday, December 5.Tickets cost £26.95.

For more details, or to book, log on to sub89.com