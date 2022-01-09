Who needs Santa’s sleigh? Presents delivered to RBH in an Aston Martin

FESTIVE gifts arrived in style at the Royal Berkshire Hospital just before Christmas, thanks to Aston Martin Reading.

The firm used an Aston Martin DB11 Volante to deliver presents for the Lion Ward’s young oncology patients, many of whom received treatments over Christmas.

The four-seat sports car pulled up by the steps to the historic entrance to the hospital, and staff helped unload the presents from the boot and back seats.

The company said that it had worked closely with the RBH to provide appropriate presents for the age ranges.

A spokesperson for Royal Berkshire Hospital said: “We’re thrilled that Aston Martin Reading and H.R. Owen have so generously brought some festive cheer to our children’s ward with this enormous pile of gifts. And what a way for them to be delivered.”