Who will YOU crown Wokingham borough’s Curry King? Send in your nominations now!

WHO makes Wokingham borough’s best balti?

This week, we are launching the search to find the brightest, tastiest and most amazing curry restaurant across Wokingham – and the judge is you.

The winner will be crowned Wokingham’s Curry King.

We want you to nominate your favourite place to buy a curry, be it a restaurant or a takeaway. Tell us what makes them so special. Is it the naan? The lassis? The desserts? Or are they the hottest stuff around?

Every week over the autumn, we’ll feature your nominations in Wokingham.Today. Each restaurant put forward will be able to display a poster in their window.

Later this year, we will launch a knockout draw on Twitter and Facebook. During each heat, two or three nominations will go head-to-head. The venue with the most votes will go through to the next round until we crown the winner just in time for New Year.

It’s going to be a thrilling contest, and YOU will decide who deserves to be Curry King.

Send your nominations to news@wokingham.today, we’ll feature the first in a couple of weeks time.