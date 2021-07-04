Wokingham.Today

Whole class isolation is risk aversion gone mad says MP

by Jess Warren
James Sunderland
James Sunderland, MP for Bracknell

ON MONDAY, June 28, one of the borough’s MPs raised his concerns about whole classes of pupils having to go into self-isolation after a positive covid case.

James Sunderland, whose Bracknell constituency includes Finchampstead, Crowthorne and Wokingham Without, said it is risk aversion gone mad.

“Current covid policy dictates that if a single child tests positive for coronavirus at school, the entire class is sent home and forced to isolate for 10 days,” he said.

“We owe it to our children to get back to normal.”

Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees Mogg replied, stating: “While in some cases a whole class might be required to isolate, we know that many settings are using seating plans and other means to identify close contacts and minimise the number of individuals that need to isolate.”

Mr Rees Mogg said it is not an “absolute rule” but a matter of judgment.

He added: “I hope people will use their judgment wisely.”

For more information about self-isolation guidance for school pupils, staff and families, visit: www.gov.uk

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

