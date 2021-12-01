Why Beauty is super excited to be back at The Hexagon this Christmas

Wokingham.Today

PLAYING Beauty is ‘just incredible’ says Sarah Giorgina of her role in The Hexagon’s festive show.

She is returning, having played Snow White in 2016’s pantomime. The show also featured Karl Loxley and, of course, Justin Fletcher and Paul Morse.

“To be cast as Beauty was unexpected,” she says, “The year we’ve had … we all thought pantomimes might go ahead.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be back in The Hexagon again, with lovely staff and a lovely cast.

“We had such a wonderful time here doing Snow White, so to be back is wonderful. I’m super excited.”

With this enthusiasm, it’s no wonder she is a fan of the festive genre.

“I love pantomime, I think everyone does,” she says. “But being in it is an absolute joy. It is so much fun.

“Audiences are they to have fun, they’re wanting smile and laugh, now more than ever. So, we’re excited to make that happen, ensure every single person that comes through the doors leaves with the biggest smile on their face.

“We’re already smiling, we can’t wait.”

Beauty is an important part in the show, the heroine who is also a role model. Does that weigh heavily on her shoulders?

“Yes, absolutely,” she says. “Beauty is everything really: she’s emotional, she’s strong, and she’s sassy. She is definitely my favourite princess.”

This isn’t the first time she’s played Beauty. In fact, if you have ever visited Disneyland, chances are Sarah is in your photos.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play Belle for Disney for many years,” she says. “It’s brilliant to get to bring her to The Hexagon. I hope children love my interpretation of Beauty.”

Away from panto, Sarah is in a small, vintage trio. When we meet, during the photocall earlier in the autumn, she was preparing for Chelsea Flower Show, had performed in some summer gigs and also helped co-star Karl create a Christmas album, which is on sale now.

Now though, it’s all eyes on Saturday’s opening night.

“I’m looking forward to creating a beautiful show that’s just joyful, full of love and fun,” she says, adding with a smile, “and, of course, Christmas dinner.”

Beauty and the Beast is at The Hexagon in Reading from Saturday, December 4, through to Monday, January 3. For more details, call the box office on 0118 960 6060 or log on to www.whatsonreading.com

