Why buying a round could put you in hot water

IT’S A pub that dates back nearly 1,000 years – and it could be yours.

Although it’s outside the borough, The Ostrich Inn in Colnbrook is so interesting that we thought you’d like to know.

Dating back to 1106, it is regarded as England’s third oldest inn, occupying a prominent and highly visible location on the High Street in Colnbrook.

Set on nearly half an acre, the pub showcases many original features dating back more 900 years, making it a popular spot for locals and visitors alike.

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that The Ostrich is a Grade II listed building, and it’s been an important staging post since the Middle Ages.

It has a rich history, which includes hosting many royal guests and according to local folklore, a series of mysterious guest disappearances that occurred in the 17th century. These were later found out to be a string of murders committed by the infamous landlord of the time, Mr Jarman.

He and his wife would fill the rich customers with food and wine before they retired for the night in one of the rooms with a magic four-poster bed. The bed would tip backwards when they were asleep and drop them into a pot of boiling water, killing them instantly.

Today, the detached two-storey property comprises a characterful main bar, a restaurant with a focus on local produce, and an adjoining private dining room, all with original features including exposed timber beams, brickwork and a large fireplace. A function room featuring a large, vaulted ceiling and its own bar servery with capacity for 40 guests is also located on the first floor, while the rear of the inn features a south-facing terrace with outdoor seating and large car park.

As far as we know, there are no vats of boiling water.

The building underwent an extensive refurbishment in 2015 when it was acquired by the current owners. This included updates to the bars and the addition of 11 en-suite letting rooms, individually styled with a blend of contemporary and classic interiors.

Christie & Co is the selling agent and said that this is a unique opportunity to acquire one of England’s most historic coaching inns, situated in a highly desirable village setting. It could be yours for £1,350,000.

Simon Chaplin, senior director of pubs & restaurants at Christie & Co, said: “The successful inn is a prominent landmark within Colnbrook and would be an excellent opportunity for a range of buyers looking to buy a piece of Ye Olde England but not as a vanity piece as The Ostrich is a profitable business with many successful years ahead of it.”