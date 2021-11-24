Why it’s been lockdown Christmas all year round for Beauty and the Beast star Karl Loxley

‘IT’S AMAZING to be back,’ says Karl Lokley – keen as mustard for Saturday, December 4 to come round.

It’s the date of the first performances of The Hexagon’s 2021 pantomime, Beauty and the Beast. Postponed from last year, Karl has had to wait a whole 12 months to become the titular Beast of the show.

Alongside him are Reading favourites Justin Fletcher and Paul Morse, a double act that makes everyone howl with laughter. Also returning are Sarah Giorgina as Beauty, Rachel Delooze as the Enchantress, and David J Higgins as Mr Crust – all have appeared in previous shows for Imagine Theatre, who produce the show for The Hexagon.

And Karl, who was the handsome prince in 2016’s Snow White, as well as appearing on the ITV show The Voice, is raring to go.

We’re chatting at the photocall for Beauty and the Beast, held a few weeks ago, just as life was starting to return to some semblance of normality. After the various lockdowns and shutdowns that have seen many theatres fall silent for much of the past 18 months, it was a bit of a culture shock for Karl.

“As soon as I walked into The Hexagon today, and opened the door into the auditorium, I saw all those seats, it was a sight I hadn’t seen for so long,” he said. “But it really does feel like coming back home.

“Seeing the team from Imagine was a great comfort and I felt completely at ease.”

Just as well, as he was having his photo taken over and over and over again to help promote the show.

While this is his second Christmas working with Paul and Justin, he has appeared in three other shows with Sarah, which will make the chemistry between them easier as it’s already there.

“It will be so nice to be back on stage, doing what we love – entertaining great audiences who, for many young kids, this will be their introduction to theatre,” he says. “For a lot of people it will be like an introduction to theatre again as they haven’t been for so long.

“This is a great way to bring people together again, especially after last Christmas when there was no entertainment. It was probably the strangest Christmas we’ve all had.”

Beauty and the Beast is Karl’s favourite panto: “It’s just got everything: the magic, comedy, great music and action,” he promises.

Being a singer, he’s looking forward to his big numbers, not least as they will be a change of pace from his lockdown project: a Christmas-themed classical crossover music, which has just been released.

“We’ve been recording in Moscow and Bulgaria, but I haven’t been there,” he says. “We use a session choir in Bulgaria, and Sarah has performed some backing vocals for it.

“My Christmas has been happening all year: I was singing Christmas songs in April.”

The reason for his classical crossover stems from success he’s had before, reaching number three in the classical album charts, and he’s determined to make it magical, and accessible.

“I wanted to release this as it has songs we all know and love, but has a hint of a classical style. I Believe in Father Christmas is done like this, it’s not a full-on opera, but it’s got a little bit of it,” he explains.

It will have its own video as well, and Karl has globetrotting from his home, working with a Canadian animation team to create a three-and-a-half minute masterpiece.

“As soon as that’s done, it’s straight into panto,” he says. “It feels strange to have had this massive break and then suddenly … it’s like waiting for a bus. It’s very exciting to be thrown into the world of entertainment again, full throttle.”

Karl loves pantomime, not least for the audience interaction – “they’re a big part of the show” he says – and working with the rest of the cast.

“It will be great to see people excited to be in a building, where they are going to see a great pantomime with the incredible Justin Fletcher. He’s an absolute megastar,” he says.

Karl’s album, Christmas, is available now from his website, karlloxley.com, or from all the usual streaming sites.

Beauty and the Beast is at The Hexagon in Reading from Saturday, December 4, through to Saturday, January 3. Tickets cost from £15, and there are relaxed and signed performances during the run. For more details, call the box office on 0118 960 6060 or log on to whatsonreading.com