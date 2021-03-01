Why Izzy and Lucy were strictly dancing for 10 hours

OVER THE weekend, two best friends from Keep Hatch Primary donned their dancing shoes to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Izzy Sharp and Lucy Poll, both nine, danced for 10 hours from 8am on Saturday, and raised more than £1,800 in the process.

The duo share a love of dancing and performing and have attended Stagecoach classes since they were little.

Last year, Lucy lost her Aunty and Izzy lost her Granddad to cancer. With the charity close to their hearts, the danceathon was born.

Izzy’s Mum, Wendy said: “They danced so well for 10 hours — they had a few short breaks for food and water but they hardly stopped.

“They didn’t just shuffle in their dances either, they really went for it with twists, turns, high kicks and the splits.”

Wendy said the best friends struggled around the seven-hour mark but used a video call to keep themselves going.

Lucy Poll

“I don’t think they quite realised how tough it would be,” she joked.

The girls mostly followed dance routines they had choreographed themselves, but created freestyle routines for any song requests they received.”

Throughout the day, dance videos were uploaded to social media to keep donations flooding in.

“People got in touch asking for a dance dedication for a particular song that was meaningful to them,” Wendy said. “Some of my old school friends even got involved and donated.

“Supporters sent lots of messages to keep them going and we video called grandparents too.”

Izzy Sharp

Once complete, the girls enjoyed pizza and a much-anticipated bath to reward their efforts.

They’re hoping to raise £2,000 for Cancer Research UK and are still accepting donations.

For more information, or to donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lucyizzydanceathon-wendysharp