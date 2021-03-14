Why James Corden is perfect bedtime reading

IN THE US, he hosts the Late Late Show, but over here, he’s most likely to be perfect bedtime reading.

Ahead of Tuesday’s National Nap Day (who knew there was such a thing?), experts at TheKnowledge Academy wanted to find out which celebrities’ autobiography is the most boring and makes us fall asleep the quickest.

In the top five is James Corden, who put Berkshire on the map with his 2013 comedy thriller The Wrong Mans, partly set on the Nine Mile Ride and Bracknell.

Top of the list was former US president Barack Obama, readers could get through eight pages of his autobiography A Promised Land before hitting the hay.

Cliff Richard fans are also keen to turn out the light, reading just 10 pages of The Dreamer before the sandman calls.

And James Corden is third: his book, May I Have Your Attention Please, sees just 11 pages digested ahead of lights out.

We’re not completely fickle readers.

Topping the table of 300 readers, with an average of 62 pages read before going to sleep, is Malala Yosafzai.

Her memoir titled I Am Malala (The Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban) was co-written by Christian Lamb and tells the extraordinary story of a young girl’s extreme bravery to fight for her educational rights.

In second place is Kamala Harris: The Truths We Hold. On average readers get to page 57 before putting down this memoir which tells the story of the life of our first female, African American and first South Asian American to become vice-president of the United States, clearly an interesting pre-bedtime read.

And Michelle Obama beat her husband, with people managing to read an impressive 55 pages before putting the book down.

Finishing off the top 10 are Louis Theroux, Gotta Get Theroux This

(51 pages), former Spencers Wood resident Dawn French, Dear Fatty (49), Captain Tom, Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day (48), Harry Redknapp: Always Managing (45), David Attenborough: A Life on our Planet (45), Jessica Simpson: Open Book (44), and David Jason: My Life (43).

