Why Jim’s shoes are two sizes too big for him

WEAR TWO pairs of socks and shoes that are two sizes too big — that’s the advice from Jim Edwards, who is walking 62 miles this weekend for a Wokingham charity.

Jim, who has lived in the town since 1995, is embarking on a mammoth trek to raise money for The Link Visiting Scheme this Saturday.

He will be walking from Richmond Park in London all the way down to Brighton, to support the charity and its befriending service.

“I’m doing the walk through this organisation called Action Challenge,” Jim explains.

“I’ve done this walk before, in 2019, but I was unwell so it took me more than 30 hours.

“I said I wanted to do it again and I’m hoping to complete it in under 24 hours this time.”

Jim, who has taken on his fair share of charity challenges, says he is looking forward to walking in aid of The Link Visiting Scheme this weekend.

Jim Edwards

After taking on the Three Peaks Challenge a few years ago to raise money for Home-Start Bracknell Forest, he was hooked and has since tackled a range of charity challenges including 15- and 30-mile treks.

He chose to raise money for Link Visiting this time around after watching his wife volunteer for the charity.

“Since retirement, she’s been doing a few bits and bobs for Link Visiting,” he says. “They’re a great group.”

So far, Jim has raised more than £700 for the charity, overshooting his initial £500 target.

Now, he is looking for a local company to match his sponsorship to double his donation.

“Because I’m retired, I don’t have a business that can help me so I’m looking for someone to step forward,” he says. “I’ve not really got a target, I just want to raise as much as I possibly can.”

And he says he is feeling both physically and mentally prepared for the walk, after completing his final training run last weekend.

“I joined the Army at 15 as a boy soldier where we basically walked forever,” Jim says. “Mentally I know I can do it, and I think I’m physically prepared.

“I’m just hoping the weather is good because that will make such a difference.”

The 62-mile walk starts in Richmond Park, London, on Saturday.

To track Jim as he takes on the epic challenge, visit london2brighton.livetrail.run and search for ‘Jim Edwards’ or bib number 2214.

To donate to his fundraiser, visit: localgiving.org/fundraising/JimLondon2Brighton