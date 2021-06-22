Why mobile phones will make loud siren-like sound at lunchtime

MOBILE phones may make a loud siren-like sound at lunchtime today – and next Tuesday.

The Government is testing a new emergency alert system.

Today, there will be a nationwide test for Android phones. The Government saus that some mobile phone networks will be taking part in this test, and there is a small chance you may get a test alert between 1pm and 2pm.

A text message will say: “This is a mobile network operator test of the Emergency Alerts service. You do not need to take any action. To find out more, search for gov.uk/alerts”.

Not all phones will receive the loud siren-like sound.

And on Tuesday, June 29, the Reading area will be part of a localised trial.

The alert will again be sent between 1pm and 2pm, and will be sent to phones and tablets.

Again, there may be a loud siren-like sound, and a text message will be sent.

This will say: “The UK government is testing Emergency Alerts in Reading, Berkshire.

“Emergency alerts tell you what to do if there’s a life-threatening event nearby.

“To find out more, call 0808 1697692 or search for gov.uk/alerts”.

In all cases, it will be possible to opt-out of the tests by logging on https://www.gov.uk/alerts/opt-out#mobile-network-tests

