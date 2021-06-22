Wokingham.Today

Why mobile phones will make loud siren-like sound at lunchtime

by Phil Creighton0
Mobile phones will be sent alert test messages today PIcture: TheDigitalWay from Pixabay

MOBILE phones may make a loud siren-like sound at lunchtime today – and next Tuesday.

The Government is testing a new emergency alert system.

Today, there will be a nationwide test for Android phones. The Government saus that some mobile phone networks will be taking part in this test, and there is a small chance you may get a test alert between 1pm and 2pm.

A text message will say: “This is a mobile network operator test of the Emergency Alerts service. You do not need to take any action. To find out more, search for gov.uk/alerts”.

Not all phones will receive the loud siren-like sound.

And on Tuesday, June 29, the Reading area will be part of a localised trial.

The alert will again be sent between 1pm and 2pm, and will be sent to phones and tablets.

Again, there may be a loud siren-like sound, and a text message will be sent.

This will say: “The UK government is testing Emergency Alerts in Reading, Berkshire.

“Emergency alerts tell you what to do if there’s a life-threatening event nearby.

“To find out more, call 0808 1697692 or search for gov.uk/alerts”.

In all cases, it will be possible to opt-out of the tests by logging on https://www.gov.uk/alerts/opt-out#mobile-network-tests

Of course, for us the best siren is the craft brewer in Finchampstead.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

