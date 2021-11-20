Why Rich, Jules and Anthony are delighted with their new hankies

Six new members of a morris dancing side have each been presented with the tools of their hobby – a pair of hankies, two long sticks and one short stick.

Hurst Morris People (HuMP) made the presentations to their new dancers at Hurst Village Hall where the side has practised for 32 years.

Squire (the group’s leader) Karen Ricketts said: “I handed over the sticks and hankies to officially mark them joining the side. They’ve been dancing with us since our ‘have a go’ sessions in September.

“It’s great to have so many enthusiastic new members. On Thursday last week they practised Jenny Lind from the Lichfield dance tradition and then performed it to the rest of the side. It was a good first performance.

“HuMP are really looking forward to dancing out in public again next year for the first time in two years.”

The new recruits are having fun.

Rich Mason is a freelance book designer and lives in Wokingham.

He said: “They’re a friendly bunch of people who have made me feel very welcome. It’s fun and a good workout.”

Jules Dracott of Winnersh, who is a disability advisor at the London School of Economics, said: “We always like to try something different. It just appealed to us because it’s something very different.”

Her husband Anthony, an IT manager, said: “We’re enjoying learning how to morris dance with such a friendly group of people.”

For more on the group, log on to www.hump.org.uk