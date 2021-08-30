Why Shaun is for the high jump

THE CHIEF executive of a Woodley-based charity is jumping out of an aeroplane next month.
Shaun Polley is doing a skydive on Friday, September 3.
Having previously conducted an indoor skydive, Mr Polley is ready for a bigger challenge.
He will be leaping out of the aeroplane at 15,000ft over the Salisbury Plains, with 60 seconds of freefall.
With a target of £500, Mr Polley knows this will help a Me2 Club child to restart at the weekly mainstream leisure activity they love. The money will allow the charity to fund support for a year.
Liz McDaniel, fundraising development officer at Me2 club said nine others are joining Shaun on the day.
For more information, or to donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shaun-polley