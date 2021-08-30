Why Shaun is for the high jump

THE CHIEF executive of a Woodley-based charity is jumping out of an aeroplane next month.

Shaun Polley is doing a skydive on Friday, September 3.

Having previously conducted an indoor skydive, Mr Polley is ready for a bigger challenge.

He will be leaping out of the aeroplane at 15,000ft over the Salisbury Plains, with 60 seconds of freefall.

Shaun Polley is preparing to help Me2 Club out

With a target of £500, Mr Polley knows this will help a Me2 Club child to restart at the weekly mainstream leisure activity they love. The money will allow the charity to fund support for a year.

Liz McDaniel, fundraising development officer at Me2 club said nine others are joining Shaun on the day.

For more information, or to donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shaun-polley