Why this Wokingham family’s fundraiser will last a whole year

A WOKINGHAM family is dedicating 2021 to a new fundraising challenge, after the father was diagnosed with an incurable condition.

Ben and Jacquie Gee, and their nine-year-old son Austin, are taking on a series of challenges over the next 12 months to raise money for Parkinson’s UK.

They were inspired to embark on the year-long fundraiser after Ben was diagnosed with Parkinson’s last year.

As founder of Wokingham-based real estate agency Hat and Home, Ben has decided to work with his company to raise the vital funds.

Hat and Home has since chosen Parkinson’s UK to be its charity of the year, and with the Gees’ help, it’s aiming to raise £10,000.

And to kick off the year-long fundraiser challenge, Austin played football for almost five hours earlier this month, raising £280 for the charity.

Jacquie says that they are amazed by Austin’s dedication to the fundraiser.

“We are so proud of Austin for persevering with his challenge despite the bitter cold weather to raise such a great amount for Parkinson’s UK,” she says.

“He’s a superstar.”

Later this year, Jacquie plans to take on the Three Peaks Challenge alongside her best friend, in the hopes of raising at least £1,500 for the charity.

According to Parkinson’s UK, Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting nearly 150,000 people in the UK.

This includes nearly 20,000 residents in the South East.

Katy Slade, regional fundraiser for the South East at Parkinson’s UK, says: “We are incredibly grateful to the Gee family and Hat and Home for supporting Parkinson’s UK so enthusiastically with their year-long fundraising effort.

“We want to say a big thank you to them.”

Ms Slade said that with more than 40 possible symptoms, Parkinson’s can “devastate” people’s lives, and there is still room for current treatments to be improved.

“Fundraising for Parkinson’s UK helps us drive forward the groundbreaking research we need to transform the lives of people affected by the condition,” she adds.

To stay up-to-date on the Gee family fundraiser, and to sponsor their challenge, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hatandhome