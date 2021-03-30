Widow pays tribute to husband who died in Sonning cycling collision last summer

THE WIDOW of a man who died in Sonning last summer has issued a tribute in his memory.

On Monday, the Reading Coroners’ Court concluded its inquest into the death of Huw Jones.

It concluded that Mr Jones, who was cycling in Thames Street, Sonning on Wednesday, June 10, died due to a road traffic collision.

Julia Jones described her husband as a “wonderful man” and said his death has devastated not only family, but a whole community.

“The support that we have received over the last ten months has been overwhelming,” she said.

“I would like to thank everyone — the witnesses and emergency service personnel who tried to help Huw that morning, those involved in the investigation, and everyone who has supported me and the children over the months that have followed.

“My heart goes out to the driver involved in what can only be described as an incredibly tragic accident.

“We miss Huw terribly but remember the wonderful man he was every day.”

No further action will be taken against the driver of the car involved.