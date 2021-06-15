Wild about nature? Well, keep an eye out

WOKINGHAM residents are being encouraged to support nature over the coming year, by keeping an eye out for wild animals.

The People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) is asking people to support its annual Living with Mammals survey, by spotting and recording sightings of creatures in their gardens and green spaces.

It is also urging residents to spot signs of wild mammals, including footprints and droppings, and record them online.

The survey, which has been running for 18 years, launched last month.

David Wembridge, mammals survey coordinator at PTES, said: “Despite the challenges of 2020, one positive was the number of people seeing wild mammals more frequently, some for the first time.

“Connections with nature are so important – not only do we gain a unique insight into the lives of our wild neighbours, which is hugely beneficial for conservation, but wildlife watching and being close to nature is known to have a positive impact on our mental health too, which is needed now perhaps more than ever.”

More than 2,000 people took part in last year’s Living with Mammals survey. The top five species recorded were grey squirrels, hedgehogs, foxes, mice and bats.

Mr Wembridge said the data helps PTES understand how mammals are faring across the country and where conservation support is needed.

To take part, visit: www.livingwithmammals.ptes.org