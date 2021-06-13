Wildlife spotted on Hurst post-lockdown nature walk

BIRDS were spotted last weekend during a post-lockdown nature walk in Hurst.

RSPB Wokingham and Bracknell Local Group aims to bring members together who share a common interest in nature. It held its first bird walk of the year on Saturday, June 5.

Starting at 9am, the Date With Nature walk took place at Dinton Pastures Country Park, Hurst, where everyone in attendance was in high spirits for the first nature walk since March last year.

With 13 walkers taking part on the day, the group finished in approximately three hours completing their journey at The Wheelwrights Arms, on Davis Way for a drink.

Throughout the morning, the group saw a range of birds including Common Terns, Reed Buntings, Reed Warblers and Little Egrets.

They also heard songs of several small warbler species including Chiffchaffs singing in the trees making them easy to identify.

RSPB Wokingham and Bracknell Local Group will host A Date with Nature walk on the first Saturday of each month starting at 9am.

Alan Moore, secretary of RSPB Wokingham and Bracknell Local Group, said: “Although identifying and watching wildlife around the Dinton Pastures wetlands area is the prime purpose, it was also clear to see the wider health and well-being impact of enjoying the peace of nature again with a friendly group of people.

“We must be doing something right as our first monthly walk at Dinton Pastures was in 1995, and people have been enjoying bird walks here in a social context ever since and part of the attraction is that new bird species are seen throughout the year as the seasons change.”

Suitable for all ages, everyone is welcome to join the walk and a voluntary donation of £2 to RSPB is suggested.

The next Date with Nature walk will take place on Saturday, July 3.

For more information, visit rspb.org.uk/groups/wokinghamandbracknell.