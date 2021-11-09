Wokingham.Today

Will Cinderella meet her prince in Bracknell this December?

by Laura Scardarella0
cinderella
Cinderella will be going to the South Hill Park ball this Christmas. Picture: Iona Newton

CINDERELLA shall go to the ball this Christmas, thanks to South Hill Park.

The Bracknell arts venue will see audiences booing and hissing in its Wilde Theatre as it presents it’s annual pantomime from Friday, November 26 until Monday, January 3.

But what evil trick will the wicked step sisters play to stop Cinderella from meeting her prince?

This family favourite is filled with fun, colourful characters, comedy, enchantment and creative sparkle.

Tickets cost £25 for adults, £23 for children and £22 each for a family of four.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 01344 484123, or log on to: southhillpark.org.uk

