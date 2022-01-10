Wokingham.Today

Will Rapunzel escape her Twyford tower?

by Natalie Burton
The group's last panto was The Jungle Book Picture: Phil Crieghton

A LOCAL theatre group will be taking to the stage for its annual pantomime next week.

Twyford and Ruscombe Theatre Group will present Rapunzel, the tale of a girl held as a prisoner in a tall tower by a wicked witch.

The group guarantee all the usual panto characters to add to the fun, including a dame, a handsome prince, a fairy and some bumbling sidekicks.

For covid safety, the group will reduce maximum audience numbers to increase spacing. There will be two matinées and two evening sessions.

All performances are at Loddon Hall, Twyford. Opening night is at 7.45pm on Friday, January 14. There are two pantos on Saturday, January 15; a matinée at 2pm and an evening performance at 7.45pm. The final performance will be on Sunday, January 16 at 2pm.

The panto is produced and directed by Peter King and Bill Evans, written by Bradford and Webster and by arrangement with NODA Limited.

Tickets are priced from £9 and can be bought at: twyrusdrama.org.uk

