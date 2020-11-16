Will Wilde heads up Wokingham Loves Music playlist this week

GOOD music lasts. It resonates and it’s something special. This week’s chart topper is one such piece.

Will Wilde is our new entry, with his tribute to the legendary musician Peter Green, who passed away earlier this year.

It’s just one of 10 great tunes chosen by Chris Hillman from White Star Records for the Wokingham Love Music soundtrack, which features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene.

There’s a range of musical styles to enjoy – all you have to do is log on and sit back.

You can listen for FREE via Spotify. There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Will Wilde – Love That Burns

Here’s a wonderful tribute to legendary blues musician and Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

It’s a song originally recorded on a very early Fleetwood Mac album, Mr. Wonderful, and this is an excellent new version recorded by contemporary blues artist Will Wilde for his ‘Bring It on Home’ album. Check out that guitar and harmonica.Will has visited us a few times, appearing at Wokingham Music Club and the Festival – www.willharmonicawilde.com

The Honey Pot – Walk A While

This week we have another new single from Wokingham-based Mega Dodo Records. This time from the band formed by musicians, Icarus Peel and Crystal Jacqueline, who was due to play Wokingham Festival this year. The psych pop-folk single was originally released as a limited edition lathe cut 7in single but that sold out quickly. However, you can hear the track on our playlist – www.facebook.com/thehoneypotband

Quantum Pig – Dirty Old Engine

From the Progressive Music Award nominees debut album, Songs of Industry and Sunshine on Wokingham based White Star Records – quantumpig.net

Moth Man – The Water

A new Reading and Manchester-based band on a new record label called Billywitch Records, an offshoot from Wokingham based Mega Dodo Records – www.facebook.com/mothmanbandpage/

Split the Dealer (Feat. Deva St. John) – XV

Recommended by Wokingham rock photographer Andrew Merritt, this track is an example of modern indie pop at its best – www.facebook.com/splitthedealer www.facebook.com/dayvasaintjohn

Mother Vulture – Tell Me

This ‘hectic blues punk’ band from Bristol featured at the recent ‘Jamma Presents: The Everyman Everyjam’ event – www.facebook.com/MotherVulture

Kepler Ten – Falling Down

This prog-rock trio have just released their new single on Wokingham based White Star Records and it’s a melodic, uplifting and powerful rock anthem. www.keplerten.com

Astor Wolfe – Emerald Green

Psych chamber folk from Sweden as featured on a compilation album called From A Distant Shore released on Wokingham record label, Mega Dodo – www.facebook.com/astorwolfemusic

The Veras – Paper Cup Telephones

A wonderful pop singalong from this local band, that you may have seen in their other guise as Small Faces tribute, The Small Fakers – theveras.co.uk

Marc Woosnam – Unspoken

Marc is a local acoustic singer/songwriter who plays gigs in music venues and festivals across the South East of England – marcwoosnam.com