Will you be e-biking?

Adrian Betteridge from Wokingham Active Travel Community Hub (WATCH) writes:

We were delighted to play a small part in Wokingham’s first e-bike event last month.

Organised by Wokingham Town Council with help from the My Journey Wokingham team and e-bike retailers, people from across the Borough came to find out more about e-bikes and test ride some of the models available.

E-bikes are becoming a more common sight across the Borough. Premium models are still pricey just like premium normal bikes, but prices are dropping while range and other features continue to improve, and sales are close to doubling year on year. In some markets e-bikes now outsell other bikes.

E-bikes are pretty much as environmentally sound as conventional bikes, certainly in comparison with either carbon dioxide emitting or electric cars.

E-bikes typically have a range of 50 miles plus; more than enough for a round-trip commute from one side of our Borough to the other. If you need more, you can always take the battery out and charge it at work or in a cafe.

E-bike riders typically average 14mph, a bit faster than the normal cycling average, as they don’t slow down going uphill and accelerate pretty fast from a standstill, if that’s what you want to do.

That’s the centre of Wokingham to Twyford Station in 24 minutes, and if you choose one of the many folding e-bikes you can take it on the train and use it to complete your journey at the other end.

As you are able to choose the level of assist you want, you can arrive at your destination with no more than a warm glow of satisfaction from your journey.

As with other forms of active travel, our infrastructure leaves a lot to be desired, but that’s changing and demand for longer e-bike journeys will only help this. If you want to know more, you don’t need to wait until next year’s e-bike event.

There’s a wealth of advice online, and almost all bike retailers can now advise on and supply e-bikes.

Join the revolution and come along next year and tell us all about it.

You can find more from WATCH at facebook.com/watchwokingham