During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have gained new, healthy habits for staying healthy after COVID19. ONE IN three people will maintain their new healthy habits after lockdown, according to new research.

National life insurer AIG Life Limited revealed that pandemic restrictions have driven a rise in healthier living which people are keen to maintain when the crisis is over.

Many plan to keep up their healthy lifestyle habits and staying healthy after COVID19, with 48% aiming to live more healthily in the aftermath.

Those under 35 were most likely to commit to their new lifestyle, with the most popular change being regular walks.

Others said they’d eaten better, and cut down their alcohol consumption — something they want to continue.

Sue Helmont, marketing director at AIG Life, said the data was a testament to people’s resilience and willingness to adapt.

She added: “This pandemic has shown us that we need to consciously manage our health and wellbeing. If people stick with it, they will see the benefits to their health over time.”

For more information about staying healthy and safe with respect to COVID19 please view the NHS advise here. Or, for more information about COVID19 from GOV.UK please click here.