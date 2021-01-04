Willow Bank Infant School closes as staff stay home over Covid-19 safety concerns

STUDENTS will not be returning to Willow Bank Infant School this week due to staff shortages.

In an announcement to parents, the Woodley school said it would remain closed “for the foreseeable future” as staff work from home.

Children of key workers will still be allowed to attend, but everyone else will learn at home.

It comes as many teaching unions across the country advise teachers not to return to school due to health and safety concerns about Covid-19.

In the announcement, the school said it is “sincerely sorry” parents were told with such little notice — after previously confirming it would remain open.

“Children of key workers will be looked after by support staff in school and will follow the online learning provided by the teachers, participating in the same activities and check-in sessions as the children who will be at home,” the school said.

“This is a very difficult time for many families, and having your children at home doing their home learning will be very stressful for many of you.

“We urge you all to do the best you can with your children, as the content that will be covered is new material that would ordinarily be taught in school at this point of the year.”

Note: Primary schools across the borough have been contacted regarding whether they will open or close.

An earlier version of this article referred to the action as a strike. This is not the case and Wokingham.Today apologises for any confusion caused.