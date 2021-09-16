Windsor 0-34 Bracknell: Second-half rout sees Bracknell to victory

BRACKNELL’S FIRST TEAM continued their strong start to the season as they scored 34 points past Windsor without reply.

Bracknell started their season with an impressive display against Trowbridge at Lily Hill in a high scoring affair which saw them run out as 63-17 winners in their opening game.

Facing their first away trip of the season, Bracknell went into the game as league leaders, while Windsor were edged out 47-36 by Beaconsfield in their fisr match of the new campaign.

Both defences cancelled each other out in the first-half, but Bracknell flew out of the traps in the second period.

Chirs Laidler got over the Windsor try line to score the first points of the match just five minutes after the restart.

The visitors continued to pile pressure on the Windsor back line and found a second try when Ben Bathurst touched down.

Just moments later Ben Yates gotin on the act to score the third try of the afternoon.

John Maybe crossed the white wash to earn Bracknell their fourth try of the afternooon to seal a bonus point with 12 minutes still left in the match.

Bradley Walters and Ruairi Henderson touched down to add two more tries to cap a superb second-half peformance from Bracknell as they prevented Windsor from scoring any points.

Next Saturday Bracknell return to home action when second placed Banbury make the trip to Lily Hill (3pm kick-off).