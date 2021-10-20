Winnersh business park receives four star sustainability award

WINNERSH Triangle has been recognised for its sustainability with a prestigious award.

The business park has received four Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) stars for its owners’ environment, social and governance work.

Winnersh Triangle, which is owned by Frasers Property UK, has made the big jump from two stars in 2020.

It said the latest accolade aligns with its ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions at the business park by 2050.

Amira Hashemi, sustainability manager at Frasers Property UK, said: “We’ve worked hard to not just optimise our business park portfolio, but also the way we structure our corporate operations.

“A four star GRESB rating is fantastic recognition of our efforts to integrate and deliver sustainability improvements at Winnersh Triangle and across the business park portfolio.”

Sustainable initiatives that have contributed to Winnersh Triangle’s award include energy and water savings schemes, installing solar panels and running health and wellbeing sessions, such as yoga.

It has also launched a free bike hire scheme around the park and installed bird, bat and bug boxes.