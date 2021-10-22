Winnersh councillor pleased to see ‘life-saving’ defibrillator installed in Sindlesham

LIFE-SAVING equipment has been installed in Winnersh.

A defibrillator has been placed on the outside of Winnersh Community Centre, in Sindlesham.

Cllr Paul Fishwick, chair of Winnersh Parish Council said he was pleased to see it has been installed in a publicly accessible location, as opposed to inside a building, which could be locked at times.

“Lots of people use Bearwood Recreation Ground and the halls, this location attracts a lot of people throughout the week and weekends,” the councillor said. “If something happens, hopefully it will save someone’s life.”

He thanked London Hearts for installing machinery.