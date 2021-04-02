Winnersh councillor wins national Liberal Democrat award

A WINNERSH councillor has been celebrated nationally by her political party.

Cllr Prue Bray was given the leader’s award by Sir Ed Davey, leader of the national Liberal Democrat party at its spring conference on Sunday, March 21.

Created this year, the Leaders Award celebrates “exemplary leadership skills” while working or volunteering for the party.

It recognises leadership of all types and is not limited to group leaders.

Cllr Bray told Wokingham.Today: “I was absolutely amazed and delighted to receive the Leader’s Award. I was not expecting it, and to know that I had been nominated by people up and down the country for my leadership is extremely flattering.

“I have put a lot of effort in over the years and to have that recognised is wonderful.”

One of her nominators said: “Prue has a long history of dedicated service to the party including being elected to various offices at local, regional and state structures that require demonstrating high levels of knowledge, skills and dedication in order to carry out their responsibilities.”

Cllr Bray was previously chair of the English Candidates Committee, supervising parliamentary candidates for three years over two general elections.

“Her roles have demanded tough decisions and the ability to manage the pressures that accompany this,” her nominator added. “Her commitment to high standards and expectations of herself and others has been delivered through patience and concern for others. She has been generous in her time, giving advice and support to others whenever called upon.”

Cllr Bray is now vice-chair of the Liberal Democrats in England, with responsibility for standards and best practice. And is chair of the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors, the body that supports councillors and council candidates across England, Scotland and Wales.

Other nominators said Cllr Bray is a “never-failing source of wise counsel” and always willing to use her experience to support others.

They added: “She is exceptionally hard-working, a true leader and embodies all the values of Liberal Democracy. One could say that, if someone wants to know the definition of a Liberal Democrat, one could just direct them to observe Prue Bray.”

As her three-year term as chair of the English Candidates Committee ended, nominators said this was an “ideal moment” to recognise her work for the party through recent general elections.