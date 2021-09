THE WINNERSH Summer Fete is heading back to Bearwood Recreation Ground this Saturday.

The event, on Mole Road, Sindlesham, will take place from 1pm until 4.30pm.

Entertainment includes a range of stalls, arena displays, competitions and more.

Sponsored by Dan and Neil Estate Agents, this year’s fete is supporting Hurst-based charity, The Cowshed and children’s mental health charity, Place2Be.

Entry is free and parking is available on site.

For more details, log on to: winnersh.gov.uk