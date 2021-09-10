Winnersh Fete’s return is a huge hit and hundreds turn out for fun day

Maypole dancing at the Winnersh Fete Picture: Steve Smyth

VILLAGERS flocked to Winnersh Summer Fete at Bearwood Recreation Ground on Saturday.

The afternoon event featured Maypole dancing, a tug of war, and plenty of stalls to browse.

There were arena displays and competitions to keep visitors busy, as well as a bouncy castle, assault course and rock climbing wall.

Renae (3) found the soft toy she wanted. Picture: Steve Smyth

Cllr Paul Fishwick, chairman of Winnersh Parish Council, said the event was fabulous.

“The weather was really kind to us. We had record crowds,” he said.

The event was sponsored by Dan and Neil Estate Agents, with proceeds going to The Cowshed and mental health charity Place2Be.