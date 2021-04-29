Winnersh firm on the lookout for local bright young sparks

A WINNERSH company is on the lookout for young people with bright ideas.

Towergate Health & Protection is offering a £20,000 prize to local teenagers with community-changing initiatives in mind.

It is offering the funds as part of its new Bright Future Prize project, in a bid to help youngsters “change the world around them for the better”.

The programme is being coordinated by Ardonagh Community Trust (ATC), the charity arm of Towergate Health & Protection’s parent company.

Iain Laws, CEO of Towergate Health & Protection, said: “I’m delighted to get behind this new venture from ACT, especially given the challenges that young people have faced throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The charity is looking for locals aged 15- to 19-years-old, which it has called “the next generation of community leaders, charity fundraisers, blue-sky thinkers [and] social activists”.

The Bright Future Prize is open to teens across the UK and Ireland, but Mr Laws said Towergate Health & Protection would like to support young people making waves in and around Winnersh already.

“Young people see the world differently, and their innovative ideas can help impact positive change for the future,” he added.

“You could have a great idea for a social enterprise supporting a charitable cause, you might have a community project in mind, maybe you want to raise money for a specific charity – or maybe you want to learn more in order to make a difference.”

Applications for the Bright Future Prize are open until Friday, May 1.

There are also smaller grants available alongside the main £20,000 prize.For more information and to apply, visit: www.ardonaghtrust.org/bright-future-prize