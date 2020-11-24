Winnersh musicians honour remembrance with concert

NEIGHBOURS in Winnersh came together – but stood apart – to mark Remembrance.

Steve Block and Alison Davidson, from Delane Drive, are both cornet and trumpet players, as well as living near to each other. They teamed up as a result of Steve playing Over The Rainbow as part of the weekly clap for the NHS earlier this year.

For Hallowe’en, they gave a twilight mini-concert, and on Remembrance Sunday they teamed up for a short performance of the British Legion March and Nimrod, as well as leading a two-minute silence with performances of The Last Post and Reveille.

Steve said: “It was a very moving occasion, in what had been a challenging year for everyone.

“We were delighted with the number of neighbours who wanted to come out and share this street event, including at least two members of the Royal British Legion who would normally have been attending events at their local war memorial.”

And army cadet Joshua Morton attended with his family.

Steve said that the duo’s live performances have become a staple for his street, who have all maintained social distancing while enjoying the performance.

“Our first was so successful that the neighbours kept asking for more,” he said.

“As time went on, we realised how much the live music meant to our little community, in what has proved to be a very testing period for so many.

“In all, we came out and played some 16 times in the following months, only stopping on a regular basis when the light started to fade too early.

“We gave special performances for VE75, Hallowe’en, and of course Remembrance Sunday. And we’re already planning a Christmas performance.”

In normal circumstances, Steve is the musical director of the Waltham St Lawrence Silver Band, and Alison plays with Windsor & Maidenhead Symphony Orchestra and Slough Philharmonic Society.

They both also perform with Saint Sebastian Wokingham Band.