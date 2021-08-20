Winnersh pub opens today after summer refurb

A WINNERSH venue is reopening today after a summer of refurbishments.

The Pheasant, on Reading Road, is shedding its pub status and will be The Pheasant Bar and Restaurant.

With a fusion of east meets west cuisine, newly appointed manager, Neil Mottershead said he hopes the eatery will become a place for families.

Over the summer, Mr Mottershead, along with owners John Palmer and Roberto Perini transformed the indoor and outdoor space.

Heading through the front door, The Pheasant has restaurant seating, with a separate bar area.

It’s stocked with 22 types of gin, 14 rums and the taps are craft beer led.

The sports televisions and pool table have been removed, and in the main restaurant staff will be on hand for table service.

Neil Mottershead is the general manager of The Pheasant

“I want to create a relaxed atmosphere for family and friends,” Mr Mottershead explained. “I have a passion for good food and drink. I want to deliver that high standard, but without any snobbery.”

He said the team has a family feel, and wants to promote that among customers.

The garden has a new play area, and can seat 100 for food and drink.

There are six outdoor huts with lighting and heating, and bands will be invited to perform in the garden.

One of the new planters in the beer garden Picture: Jess Warren

There is also a separate smoking area with heaters, away from the main garden.

The Pheasant opens with a pared-back menu for the soft launch.

It will then transition to a full menu come September.