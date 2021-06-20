Winnersh pupil helps create a better future for Zimbabwe

A WINNERSH girl is leading the charge to fundraise for students in Zimbabwe.

Jasmine Dix, 11, has spearheaded a fortnight of fundraising at Winnersh Primary School for Creating Better Futures, a charity that sponsors children to go to school.

It was founded almost nine years ago by her parents, Dorothy and Michael Dix, after Dorothy was sponsored through her own education in Zimbabwe.

Jasmine is the vice president of RotaKids, a primary school citizenship programme.

As part of her activities, she organised a week of fundraising from Monday, May 24, which grew into an additional fundraiser for the half term.

The RotaKids team raised £752.70 through charity buckets, pin badges, a quiz and an Africa Day music gig.

“Lots of the parents also completed a May 5k challenge,” Mrs Dix explained.

For every 5km distance walked, ran or cycled, parents donated £5 and challenged each other to complete the same – raising £212.

“£5 is enough to feed a child for a week in school,” Mrs Dix added.

Two years ago, Jasmine gave a presentation to the school after visiting Zimbabwe.

“I took lots of pictures of the classrooms,” she said. “They’re older, smaller and have less resources. But what they learn is very similar to us.

“I was trying to show them not to take things they have for granted,” she said.

The concept behind Creating Better Futures began years before it was founded.

Jasmine’s Grandmother Beverley, who still lives in Zimbabwe, had been identifying children in need of support in the community, and helped out where possible.

It was from here the charity was launched.

After studying in Zimbabwe, Mrs Dix received a scholarship for United World Colleges in Norway, and later the University of Reading.

She said the charity is her way of giving back to the community she grew up in.

It currently supports 3,008 children through its feeding programme and 200 children through child sponsorship.

Mrs Dix estimates the number of lives indirectly impacted by other projects is in excess of 6,000.

For more information, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/winnershrotakids