Winnersh Relief Road: Cameras to be installed

CAMERAS are to be installed on the new Winnersh Relief Road layout in a bid to catch drivers making illegal right turns – and another accident has occurred this morning.

And the council’s executive member for highways says that motorists should follow the rules after two accidents were reported yesterday – anyone trying to break the rules is putting the lives of others in jeopardy.

The new Winnersh Relief Road opened on Monday, and residents warned that it would lead to accidents – motorists driving along King Street Lane can no longer turn right to get on to Hatch Farm Way. Instead, they have to turn left and drive up Longdon Road and turn around at the new roundabout and drive back down Longdon Road to go straight over.

Residents warned that the new layout would lead to accidents, and Wokingham.Today was preparing an article before the first incident took place on Thursday, May 13, just before 8.30am.

A second incident took place at lunchtime, which lead Winnersh councillor Prue Bray to say: “You couldn’t miss the signs. People are just taking a chance.”

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen told Wokingham.Today that it was too early to speculate on the causes of the two accidents and a third one earlier in the week as Thames Valley Police is conducting an investigation. But she did promise to take action.

“Whenever we have a major change to road layout, particularly at junctions, there is always a settling in period when people adjust to the changes.

“We saw it for example at the Station Link Road near Wokingham Train Station which introduced a new junction and amended others.

“We are aware that some motorists are not following the new layout and signage and are making illegal right turns even though they are no longer allowed.”

She added: “I strongly urge all motorists using the new junction to follow the rules and do not try to make illegal right turns. If you make an illegal right turn there, you are putting your own life and the lives of others in jeopardy by turning into oncoming traffic.”

Wokingham Borough Council had designed the new junction in accordance with government highway design standards, Cllr Jorgensen said.

“It has gone through an independent safety audit review process and we are confident that the design in combination with the current signage is appropriate,” she added.

“We are installing a camera to monitor the junction and look at the use of illegal right turns. We will also work with Thames Valley Police to stop motorists from making illegal right turns at the junction.”

The new relief road aims to reduce congestion to traffic in this area and will eventually link up with another relief road. The changes to King Street Lane were part of this.

“The introduction of banned turns at this junction is necessary for the Winnersh Relief Road to operate as designed and to relieve congestion on Reading Road,” Cllr Jorgensen said.

“Since opening on Monday, May 10, the completed Winnersh Relief Road reduces existing congestion through Winnersh village and on the wider road network.

“It has also been designed to provide additional capacity to accommodate future growth. It improves existing routes and creates new connections for pedestrians and cyclists that live and work in the area between King Street Lane and Reading Road.

“Traffic heading northbound on Reading Road travelling towards Reading will have an additional route around Winnersh to the Showcase (B3270/A329) roundabout, avoiding the section of Reading Road through Winnersh altogether.”