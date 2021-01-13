Winnersh teenager’s bid to make TV judges fall in love with her landscapes

A 16-YEAR-OLD from Winnersh is pushing her art career ahead, after featuring in the new Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year series.

Airing on Wednesday, February 10, Nikita Jamthe was one of the wildcard artists to paint in the grounds of West Wycombe Park.

If judges Stephen Mangan and Joan Bakewell rate her work, she could reach the competition’s semi-final.

Picture: Nikita Jamthe

“I was the youngest there and was worried about being less experienced,” she said.

“But what I’ve learnt is that age doesn’t really matter.”

Having practised her landscape skills over lockdown, Nikita said she enjoyed the challenge of painting in the country house grounds.

“The judges all came to look at my work and they really liked it,” she added.

Picture: Nikita Jamthe

The sixth series sees 36 artists, selected from thousands of applicants, challenged to create works of art at some of the UK’s most spectacular vistas.

Contestants have just four hours to complete their landscapes, which range from historic houses, to modern cityscapes.

Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts and Entertainment said: “As we face a long, cold January and February hiding from the weather, what better way to while away the time than indulging in Britain’s glorious landscapes, beautifully captured by our brilliant cohort of painters.”

The prize for the series winner is a £10,000 commission to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the first land donation to the National Trust, at Dinas Oleu in Wales.

Before joining the series, Nikita spent lockdown creating a colouring book — which has proved popular since its release in December.

Picture: Nikita Jamthe

Cool Jungle Adventure includes 64 pages of illustration, ready to be filled with colours and patterns.

The Abbey student said: “I came up with the plan in July, and spent my summer holiday drawing the pages.

“My favourite creature to draw was the crocodile, as I hadn’t done that before.”

The inspiration, she said, came from her family visits to the zoo and National Trust sites across the country.

“I know lots of people in school who received it for Christmas, or gave it as a gift,” she added.

“I would love to do a series of colouring books. I’m planning my next book now.”

For more information, visit: www.nikitajamthe.com