Winnersh to benefit from planting of 200 new trees

THE FIRST of 210 tree saplings will be planted in Winnersh tomorrow, in a community-led initiative.

Back in March, resident Kirsty Ross applied to the Woodland Trust for a share of community trees.

They arrived earlier this month, and the first 10 are to be planted opposite Wheatfield School tomorrow.

“The borough council had some trees planted there a few years ago, but unfortunately they died,” she explained. “They were thinking about replacing them, just as these saplings came along.”

Ms Ross said a group of Woodward Close residents have agreed to maintain the saplings as they mature.

And they have a symbolic side too.

“When people look at them grow, they can remember they were planted in 2020,” Ms Ross said. “It’s important that we move on from such a horrible year.”

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said the council was happy to provide land for a “wonderful initiative”.

He said: “Greening up our borough not only benefits the residents who live nearby and can enjoy the beauty of the trees now and for years to come, but it is also an important part of reducing our carbon footprint and making Wokingham borough more sustainable. When we work together with our residents, we can create better communities for all of us.”

Ms Ross is hoping the council will soon confirm planting destinations for the remaining 200 saplings.

“Originally, they suggested all 210 line the new relief road being built — but that’s far away from the majority of Winnersh residents,” she said. “My application was for community trees for Winnersh people to enjoy.

“If I don’t get approval from the council soon, I might have to give them to people to plant in their gardens.

“I have spoken to Cllr Gregor Murray, the climate emergency executive, and he believes there’s plenty of places in Winnersh to choose from.

“I’m waiting for confirmation now, I want to get these trees in the ground before Christmas. They’re just sitting on my patio and that’s not good for their roots.”