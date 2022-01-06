Winnersh Triangle Putting You At The Heart Of Everything We Do

It’s never been more important to stay healthy and well as we head into 2022. At Winnersh Triangle we are fortunate to have some great onsite amenities that can be enjoyed whilst knowing that every precaution has been taken to keep you safe.

At the end of last year, we opened our brand-new AstroTurf pitch opposite MOVE HQ, on Eskdale Road, with easy access and parking. The pitch can be booked by both occupiers and the local community – whether you want to set up a 5-a-side team or enjoy a kick about with your friends or work colleagues. Occupiers enjoyed christening the pitch and taking part in the first Winnersh Triangle football tournament; it was great to see so many teams taking part. The pitch is the perfect way to get some exercise and enjoy some fresh air.

Award-winning grounds

Our award-winning grounds are for all to enjoy and are expertly landscaped to ensure that Winnersh Triangle is a great place to work and visit. We won a number of awards in 2021 including four GRESB stars. The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) measures the environmental, social and governance performance of real estate and placed Frasers Property UK, first amongst its peers.

Initiatives at Winnersh Triangle which contributed to the four-star accreditation include energy and water savings initiatives, health promoting events such as yoga and bootcamp, and over 19,000 sq ft of rooftop solar PV panels, which represents 378kW of power generation also the park has over 500,000 sq ft of office space that has been certified with green building certification BREEAM.

Holistic health

Winnersh Triangle also received Fitwel accreditation. The accreditation is the benchmark for developers tuned into the realities of what modern occupiers want and need and assesses holistic health. Frasers Property has invested heavily in Winnersh Triangle to ensure health and wellbeing are integral to the design, development, and the operation of our buildings. What it also means for our occupiers is plenty to do apart from just work. Sustainability and biodiversity are key priorities across all our parks, and we are excited that later this year we will be able to start collecting our very own honey. Beehives were installed in 2021 to help pollinate our wildflower meadows and our buzzing occupiers didn’t take long to settle in!

Keeping safe

Our offices and amenities which include The Exchange co-working space and three Gather & Gather cafes across the park have several, thorough, and regular deep cleans, throughout the day. This high level of cleaning is down to our fantastic staff who support occupiers across Winnersh Triangle. It ensures that everyone on the park is kept safe as possible. Our offices also have plenty of ventilation and natural light, which makes a huge difference to the working day.

Last year we welcomed Evertz, Sequans, BMC Software, Future Publishing, Berkshire Medical Clinic and Winnersh Studios to the park, which shows just how much we are community is growing.

To find out more visit www.winnershtriangle.co.uk