Winnersh Triangle turns the lights out for earth hour

lights out
Picture: StockSnap from Pixabay

WINNERSH Triangle has been busy going green.

Last month, it celebrated Earth Hour by turning off lights across the business park in a bid to support the environment and acknowledge the impact of wasting energy.

Earth Hour is a global, annual initiative which was launched by WWF in 2007.

The charity celebrates the event every year on the last Saturday of March, encouraging people around the world to switch off their lights for climate change.

Winnersh Triangle went dark between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Saturday, March 27.

A spokesperson for the business park said: “We’re turning our lights off to help amplify the mission to unite people to protect our planet.”

For more visit: www.wwf.org.uk

